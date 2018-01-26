Kardashians Fear Kylie Jenner’s Desire For Privacy Is ‘Unhealthy’: They’re Planning Intervention

Kris Jenner’s got a bad feeling about how much time Kylie’s spending out of the spotlight while pregnant. The solution? An intervention, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY!

Kris Jenner ‘s once bubbly, social media-obsessed and party enthusiast daughter, Kylie Jenner , has become a shut-in since getting pregnant. It’s so unlike Kylie, and now Kris is afraid her self-imposed isolation is going to continue once the baby’s born. What’s a concerned mama bird to do? Hold an intervention, according to a Kardashian insider.

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kris built the family empire on sharing their family with the world! She fears that some of Kylie ‘s motivations for privacy are borderline irrational and maybe even a little paranoid. Kylie never leaves the gates of her Hidden Hills private community anymore, and Kris feels like Kylie ‘s behavior is becoming unhealthy. “Kris is becoming seriously worried about Kylie ‘s increasing desires for secrecy and privacy surrounding her pregnancy and the rest of her life,” the insider toldEXCLUSIVELY. “Kris built the family empire on sharing their family with the world! She fears that some of‘s motivations for privacy are borderline irrational and maybe even a little paranoid.never leaves the gates of her Hidden Hills private community anymore, and Kris feels like‘s behavior is becoming unhealthy.

Kylie to help snap her out of her shell,” they said. “ “Kris is planning getting all the sisters together for a mini isolation intervention onto help snap her out of her shell,” they said. “ All of the sisters are worried about her becoming too comfortable living a secret life and they all want her to get out and enjoy life more.” An intervention? What could go wrong? Kylie’s mother and sisters have her best interests at heart, and we hope that offering her support give her the strength she needs to get out of her rut.

Kylie is going down the same lonely road of isolation,” the insider said. “Even Rob gets out more often than Kylie has been lately and he feels like it is enough already. He wants more for his little sister too. Rob knows first hand that being cooped up in your mansion alone all day is no way to live.” It truly sounds like her desire to keep hidden during her pregnancy is getting out of hand. Even brother Rob Kardashian , who battled severe agoraphobia for years, is freaking out! “Kris had this battle once before with Rob and she fears thatis going down the same lonely road of isolation,” the insider said. “Even Rob gets out more often thanhas been lately and he feels like it is enough already. He wants more for his little sister too. Rob knows first hand that being cooped up in your mansion alone all day is no way to live.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kris Jenner’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Kardashians will hold an intervention for Kylie? Let us know!