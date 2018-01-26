Kim Kardashian So Relieved North West Is Falling In Love With Baby Sister Chicago

Kim Kardashian is breathing a sigh of relief that daughter North is finally starting to bond with her new little sister Chicago. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, knew they were going to have a major sibling rivalry on their hands when it came to four-year-old daughter North accepting her new baby sister Chicago. The reality star has been very open about how her first-born did not take well to the arrival of her brother Saint, 2, and still openly dislikes her little brother. Nori initially had tantrums over no longer being the only daughter in the house, but now she’s falling in love with her little sis. “North is finally embracing her role as big sister after some initial acting out. North now has a cute nickname for Chicago — she calls her ‘my baby’ and she’s been helping with bottle feeding and changing her diapers,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Chicago came into the world via surrogate on Jan. 15 and even though Kim and Kanye did all they could to prep North for the new arrival, it was initially rocky. “It was a bit difficult at first for North to adjust to having a new sibling, but now she’s very bonded with Chicago. Kim is relieved that all her efforts to squash any sibling rivalry has paid off,” the insider continues. As we’ve previously told you, Kim tried giving North toys saying they were presents from her future sister. She also let her be a big part of the pink cherry blossom themed baby shower to help North warm up to the idea of a new little sis.

The only Kardashian West son is taking is all in stride as little Saint has been chill about the new arrival. “Saint is handling it well too. He is actually a really good 2-year-old and plays with himself and his toys and hardly notices the new baby in the house. Kim is super relieved this has been the easiest of the three babies. With all of he help North giving now, it makes things a little easier that Kanye has been so busy with work and not around as much,” our insider adds. Yeezy has been logging lots of time at the studio as well as his office, but the ladies of the house have it handled are taking good care of baby Chi.

