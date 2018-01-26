Kim K Flashes Cleavage & Straddles Bed In New Pic: Trying To Prove She’s Hotter Than Kourtney?

So hot! Kim Kardashian just shared another breathtaking selfie flaunting loads of cleavage! Check it out!

Kim Kardashian just can’t keep her stunning selfies to herself! The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star just shared a spur-of-the-moment snap she took while taking a phone and we’re pretty sure it will brighten your day! Rocking a cleavage-baring top and sexy undies, the mother of the 3 posed for a mirror selfie while straddling her bed — and it is amazing! Is Kimmy looking to remind fans that she can outdo her older sis Kourtney Kardashian, 38, when it comes to racking up with likes!?

As all diehard fans know, Kourtney is also an expert at turning heads in sexy outfits that tease her incredible curves and are just begging for a selfie! On Jan. 25, while vacationing in Mexico with her hunky boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, Kourtney posted a cheeky photo of her insane derrier while rocking a swimsuit at a poolside bar! “Mujer feliz,” she captioned the snap, which means “happy woman.” Hey, she’s gorgeous and chilling with her sexy fella south of the border — we don’t blame her! Head her for loads more sexy pics of Kourtney!

Kim’s new selfie comes just one day after Chicago West‘s mother also shared a white-hot pic of herself wearing nothing but a pair of jewel-encrust underwear! The reality star flaunts her amazing curves while covering up her breasts with her arms and we can’t look away! Sure, she’s got 3 kids, a TV show and a business empire to run but everyone’s favorite Kardashian still has the time to wow us with her totally dazzling figure! Stayed tunes for Kourt’s next selfie in this friendly competition!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this photo as much as us?! Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!