Kim Kardashian Releases New Fragrance Details In Tight Shorts & Bra — Sexy Pic

White hot! Kim Kardashian’s new fragrances are almost here, and now she’s revealing the notes along with her hot body in this sexy new pic!

Kim Kardashian is releasing three Kimoji perfumes, just in time for Valentine’s Day. On Jan. 26, she revealed the notes for BAE. “KIMOJI HEARTS BAE- @kkwfragrance Opening: Bergamot, Juicy mandarin Orpur, Kiwi flower. Heart: Jasmine Sambac, Gardenia blossom, Coconut Water. Finish: Whipped vanilla, White sandalwood, Musk ==> A truly decadent scent offering a sparkling opening of juicy mandarin and mouth-watery kiwi leads you to a flirty floral heart comprised of jasmine Sambac and gardenia blossom…supported by ribbons of whipped, vanilla and velvet sandalwood.”

Kim looks hot, (as a mom of three!), in the new pic, wearing tight white shorts and a white bra. Her long, platinum hair is half up, in a flirty pony by Chris Appleton. Her makeup was her signature glam — dark lashes and nude lips — by makeup artist Ariel. We’re kind of getting Ariana Grande vibes from this shoot, and we love it! Chris works with Ari, too, so that makes sense!

We’re not surprised there is a note of gardenia in this new scent. She loves it so much, she released three gardenia-based scents in the Fall of 2017, in crystal bottles. But of course, Bae is sweet, fruity, and feminine. Now we just need to know the notes in her other launches — Ride or Die and BFF! “Three new scents launching 2.1 at 12pm PST exclusively at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM. Each fragrance will be $30 for 30mL,” her fragrance Instagram revealed.

