Khloe Kardashian Admits Her Cellulite Looks Worse Now That She’s Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian is getting real about her pregnancy, especially when it comes to her cellulite! Read her revealing tweets here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is not holding back about the bodily changes she’s going through during her pregnancy — including her cellulite! On Jan. 25, Khloe tweeted, “I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! ‘Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable.'” Khloe went on to write that she feels like this is just a momentary issue. She then tweeted, “I feel like I’ve always had cellulite but it’s way more prominent at the moment.” Check out her tweets below!

Well, despite the fact her cellulite has become “more prominent,” Khloe recently boasted that so far, she has had zero stretch marks since becoming pregnant — and her reason for not having them will surprise you! “So far no stretch marks,” Khloe tweeted. “So I’m happy about that — the perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch.” In addition, Khloe admitted that she will in fact breastfeed her future baby. She wrote, “I definitely want to breast-feed. So I hope I can. I have tiny boobies so maybe that works in my favor LOL either way I got to breast-feed that’s my goal at least.”

According to source close to Khloe who EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is looking to settle on a conventional name for her future child. Our source said, “Khloe is leaning towards a more normal name for her child and is looking to Tristan for suggestions as well.” Click here to see pics of Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s hottest PDA moments!

I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! "Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable." — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

I feel like I've always had cellulite but it's way more prominent at the moment 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

