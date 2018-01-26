Is John Mayer Dating ‘Rich Kids’ Star Dorothy Wang? Joins Reality Star For 30th Bday Celebration

New couple alert? ‘RKBH’ star Dorothy Wang celebrated her 30th birthday with John Mayer, and we have SO many questions about their night out together!

Dorothy Wang is thirty, flirty, and thriving! The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills reality show star celebrated her big 3-0 in style, hitting up Hollywood hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood on Thursday, January 25, and she had some handsome company. What better way to celebrate the big day than with John Mayer by her side? We’re stunned that he was there, and we’re sure are are, too!

While we don’t know if they left the huge party together, John, 40, arrived at the shindig with Dorothy and her former RKBH costar EJ Johnson in her party bus! Whether or not they’re actually dating, it’s clear that John’s certainly attracted to the Instagram star. Dorothy looked hotter than hot for her Dirty 30, and photos show that John wasn’t being subtle about checking her out. As she stepped off the party bus in an impossibly tiny, very revealing silver minidress and matching heels, John totally stared at her ass. His jaw is basically on the floor!

As far as we’re concerned, both Dorothy and John are single right now. John had a little will-they won’t-they drama with ex-girlfriend Katy Perry after her split with Orlando Bloom, but nothing ever came of it. Dorothy’s love life is a mystery at the moment. She’s hot, he’s hot — make it happen, people! We’re really confused about how these two even know each other, though. Aw, who cares!

Can we talk about Dorothy’s birthday party look? It’s IN. SANE. Her minidress barely covered her (amazing) body. The one-shoulder dress is held up by some kind of wizardry. There’s no way that thing can hold in her chest without some serious magic and/or tape. The short dress is also cut higher than thigh-high. It’s apparent that she’s not wearing underwear, and she’s inches away from a major wardrobe malfunction. She looks fab, though!

