Grammys 2018: When Is Music’s Biggest Night & How To Watch The Ceremony

Hit the lights and cue the music! The 2018 Grammy Awards are fast approaching, so find out when the ceremony starts and how to watch every amazing minute!

When are the 2018 Grammys? The first month of 2018 ends with a bang, as New York City becomes the music capital of the world. The biggest names in hip-hop, pop, rock and everything in between will gather at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28 for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. It will be the first time since 2003 that the ceremony has been held outside of Los Angeles, and the action kicks off at 7:30 PM ET. The 3.5 hour show ends at 11 PM ET (providing things don’t run late, but they normally do.)

“MSG has been the site of many of the most legendary and enduring moments in music history — and we think the 2018 GRAMMYs will be a perfect addition to that great legacy,” James L. Dolan, executive chairman of The Madison Square Garden Company, said in a statement. “We are thankful to Mayor [Bill] de Blasio and all of those who worked so hard to make this return possible.”

How to watch the 2018 Grammys: For the 46th consecutive year, CBS will broadcast the show. So, for those with a television, just tune to the channel to watch it all go down. The show will also be streamed in its entirety through the CBS website (though, a valid US cable/satellite subscription is needed.) The CBS All Access app will also have a stream for those on mobile devices, but fans need to submit a credit card in order to watch.

Who’s hosting and who’s performing at the Grammys? Fans will see James Corden host this year and at this point, it’s like who isn’t performing at the Grammys? Like every year, the show jams as many performers into the broadcast. Kendrick Lamar is set to open the show. Lady Gaga, Pink, Childish Gambino, U2, Sam Smith, Sting, SZA, and Patti LuPone are also set to perform. Miley Cyrus and Elton John are scheduled to perform together, as are Bruno Mars and Cardi B (since they just dropped their “Finesse (Remix)” single). Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid are also on the bill, as are DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee will bring “Desposito” to the show, while Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne will perform a tribute to the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting.

Who leads the pack? Jay-Z picked up 8 nominations, while Kendrick scored 7, according to Billboard. Bruno Mars scored 6, one more than Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover). SZA leads the women, with 5 nominations. It’ll be interesting to see who goes home with the most statuettes this year.

Fun fact: for the first time since 1999, not a single white male artist or group for nominated for the Album of the Year category, per Huffington Post. JAY’z 4:44, Childish Gambino’s Awaken, My Love!, Kendrick’s Damn, Bruno’s 24k Magic and Lorde’s Melodrama were nominated. R&B and hip-hop have dominated the 2018 Grammys in general.

Are you excited to watch the 2018 Grammy Awards, HollywoodLifers?