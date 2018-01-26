The final four contestants get one amazing surprise when their families show up to the competition in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Jan. 26 episode of ‘Hell’s Kitchen!’

It’s Christmastime this week on Hell’s Kitchen: All Stars. Since he’s feeling the holiday spirit, Gordon Ramsay surprises the final four contestants — Nick, Michelle, Benjamin, and Milly — with a special visit from their loved ones. Michelle’s sister and nephews arrive and run right up to her. “It’s hard not to get choked up when you see your 9-year-old nephews,” Michelle says, as she wipes back tears. Benjamin’s wife and daughters arrive next. His kids are so excited to see their dad! Nick’s mom and dad show up to support their son.

At this point, Milly can’t hold back his tears. When he sees his girlfriend and son, he runs right up to them to give them a hug. He cuddles his son, Pepper, and it is the cutest thing. He’s missed his family so much! Everyone is feeling extra motivated to win now that their families are here.

This week, the chefs must choose a gift each of which contain a secret ingredient that they must base their dish on. They will then anonymously serve their dishes to each family and whoever gets the most votes wins a day in Malibu with Gordon and their family. The losing contestants must wash and detail the Hell’s Kitchen cars in addition to preparing the dining room.

The Game star Gabrielle Dennis and New Girl star Anna Konkle join the dinner service. The final four contestants will get the opportunity to run the kitchen, but it’s not going to be that easy. They’re going to be tested in the kitchen. Certain dishes will have the wrong ingredient. The episode will reveal who makes it to the final three! The new episode of Hell’s Kitchen: All Stars airs Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win this season of Hell’s Kitchen? Let us know!