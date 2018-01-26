Grammy Awards 2018 Playlist: Listen To The Best Tracks From This Year’s Nominees
Yes, we all know Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, but we’ve compiled a playlist of songs including the ones you may have overlooked from this year’s Grammy nominees!
Get in the Grammys mood with this playlist, which we’ve lovingly put together ahead of the Jan. 28 ceremony. You can catch up on the list of this year’s Grammy Awards nominees here, then stream our favorites from each artist below!
Yes, everyone’s concerned about who’s going to take home Album of the Year, but sometimes the Best New Artist category can be much more interesting, because it tends to predict the future. Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Verti, Julia Michaels and SZA are all up for the newcomer award this year, and it’s definitely going to be tight, considering the major waves each artist has made.
As for me personally, I’ll be rooting for Lorde — the only woman nominated in her category — as well as Lady Gaga, Portugal. The Man, Lana Del Rey, K.Flay and Arcade Fire. Good luck out there, everyone!
The Best New Artist category for the 60th #GRAMMYs is STACKED with talented #creators who have built names for themselves on their own terms. No matter which artist takes home the GRAMMY on Sunday, @alessiasmusic, @thegr8khalid, @liluzivert, @imjmichaels, and @sza will surely be names to watch in the coming years!
A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on
HollywoodLife.com’s 2018 Grammy Awards Playlist
1. Stay (with Alessia Cara) – Zedd
2. Location – Khalid
3. XO TOUR Llif3 – Lil Uzi Vert
4. Issues – Julia Michaels
5. Uh Huh – Julia Michaels
6. Love Galore – SZA
7. Despacito – Remix – Luis Fonsi
8. HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
9. Redbone – Childish Gambino
10. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars
11. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
12. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic
13. Liability – Lorde
14. Perfect Places – Lorde
15. Homemade Dynamite – Lorde
16. Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson
17. Meaning of Life – Kelly Clarkson
18. Praying – Kesha
19. Learn To Let Go – Kesha
20. Million Reasons – Lady Gaga
21. John Wayne – Lady Gaga
22. Sinner’s Prayer – Lady Gaga
23. What About Us – P!nk
24. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk
25. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
26. Galway Girl – Ed Sheeran
27. New Man – Ed Sheeran
28. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers
29. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
30. Believer – Imagine Dragons
31. Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
32. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
33. Tidal Wave – Portugal. The Man
34. Lust For Life (with The Weeknd) – Lana Del Rey
35. When The World Was At War We Kept Dancing – Lana Del Rey
36. Change – Lana Del Rey
37. Second 2 None – Mura Masa
38. Radio – Sylvan Esso
39. Run – Foo Fighters
40. Blood In The Cut – K.Flay
41. High Enough – Seattle Sessions – K.Flay
42. Everything Now – Arcade Fire
43. Signs of Life – Arcade Fire
HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for at the Grammys this year?