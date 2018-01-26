Looking sexy and being a boss! Megan Fox and Ashley Graham aren’t the only models with lingerie lines! Here’s all the other lookers getting in the business!

Megan Fox just blew our minds while showcasing a sexy lingerie collection from Frederick’s of Hollywood! This 31-year-old may be a mother of 3 but she’s still able to effortlessly stop traffic with her dazzling good lucks! And what’s better than killing it in lingerie pics? Why, helping design that lingerie and reaping the rewards! That’s right, it was Megan’s own line of skimpy attire she’s flaunting! And she isn’t the only celeb who’s got her own line of underthings! Head here to see loads more gorgeous celebs rocking looks they helped design!

Among Megan’s bra-boasting peers is Ashley Graham! The 30-year-old beauty helped Addition Elle put together some sizzling looks, which she happily showcased and we couldn’t be more grateful! Another catwalk queen who’s gotten in the lingerie game is Tom Brady‘s, 40, better half Gisele Bundchen, 37! In 2011, she launched her own line of skimpy apparel for every occasion and hasn’t looked back! It’s easy to see why models get in the lingerie business — they are their best sales tools!

Besides Megan, loads more Hollywood stars have also ventured into the biz! Everyone from Britney Spears, 36, to Carmen Electra, 45, to Paris Hilton, 36, has put their very own line of incredibly sexy garments on display and naturally, fans went wild for them! Never stop blowing us away with your lingeire, ladies!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Which celebs’ line of lingerie is your favorite!? Let us know in the comments section below!