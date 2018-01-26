Camila Cabello’s 1st L’Oreal Commercial Is Here & She Says It Took ‘Courage & Bravery’ To Leave 5H

Camila Cabello is using her new hair care campaign with L’Oreal to open out about ‘comebacks.’ She’s dishing on the ‘courage and bravery’ it took to leave Fifth Harmony.

We’ve got to give props to L’Oreal for how the company is rolling out their Elvive hair care campaign. The slogan for the product is, “Everyone loves a comeback. Dry hair can have one too,” and their latest brand ambassador Camila Cabello, 20, is using it to discuss her brave decision to leave Fifth Harmony and strike out on a solo career. Ahead of her gorgeous 60 second new hair care ad that will air during the 2018 Grammys on Jan. 28, she tells PEOPLE that, “To me, comeback means going through a struggle or low point and having the courage and bravery to fight harder and coming back stronger than ever.”

For the brunette beauty, it meant taking a lot of flack for leaving 5H when they’d finally achieved their highest popularity in four years together thanks to the single “Work From Home.” She stunned Harmonizers everywhere when she abruptly left the band following a Dec. 2016 Jingle Ball concert and decided to go solo. The risk paid off as she crushed it in 2017 with singles like “Crying in the Club” and her latest hit “Havana.” Her debut album Camila just dropped on Jan. 12, 2018 and just like L’Oreal’s iconic tag line goes, she knows she worth it.

“When I decided to go out as a solo artist, there were a lot of people who questioned my decision. They didn’t think I was ready or didn’t think that I would make it. During that time, it was important I didn’t let that get to me. I needed to believe in myself and have the courage to power through the harder times,” she tells the mag.

While she won’t be one of the performers at the 2018 Grammys ceremony, we’re sure Camila’s L’Oreal commercial during show is sure to get tons of positive buzz. The company featured Stranger Things‘ Winona Ryder, 46, in their first ad for the Elvive line with the “Everyone deserves a comeback” slogan. It debuted during the Golden Globes telecast and fans absolutely FLIPPED over the 60 second spot featuring the iconic ’90s star. We’re sure the reaction to Camila’s inspiring story — and great hair — will garner plenty of positive attention. In the ad she tells viewers that, “When they say you’re not ready…that you’ll never make it on your own. That’s the time to really shine.” Check it out below and watch Camila glow!

HollywoodLifers, have you listened to Camila’s new solo album yet? Do you love it?