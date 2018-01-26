Ashley Graham Stuns In Curve-Hugging Silver Dress For Pre-Grammy Bash

Ashley has been SLAYING every outfit this week! From leather to shimmer, she’s shining with every look! Get the details here!

Damn, girl! Ashley Graham, 30, looked stunning in silver on Jan. 25. At a pre-Grammys party, the America’s Next Top Model judge looked gorgeous in a hand crafted leather look by VEX Latex, which showed off her curves in the best way. Like, she is an EXPERT at showing off her body to perfection! The skintight midi dress was super flattering and sexy. Her sleek and straight hair was styled by Lacy Redway. Her makeup, which centered around a silvery, smokey eye, was done by Morgane Martini. Hot stuff! We loved this look.

She’s killing it in the fashion department, but her beauty looks are on fire as well! Ashley just landed a major beauty deal with Revlon. “Historically, curvy girls are not given beauty contacts,” she said in a statement. “It’s kind of groundbreaking, because in my generation of models, this hasn’t happened yet. This is one of those moments where I’m over the moon, I cried a little.” Their campaign is called Live Boldly, and that sentiment rings true for Ashley. “My affirmations are, ‘I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful.‘” She IS, and we are so happy for her! Gal Gadot is another new face of Revlon. We are loving this girl power moment that is happening! See more pics of Ashley’s hottest looks in the gallery!

