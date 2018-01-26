Ashley Graham, Lea Michele & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

It’s Grammys week, baby! Stars like Lea and Rita Ora stunned at pre-Grammy parties. See all the best dressed stars of the week in pics here!

A pregnant Kate Middleton looked adorable in a baby blue coat on Jan. 24 while visiting a hospital specializing in pre- and post-natal mental illnesses. Her colorful coat game is so good! She’s worn blue, pink, and orange coats this month alone! See more pics of her pregnancy style here! Gal Gadot looked gorgeous in a low-cut Mugler dress with sheer skirt at Revlon’s Live Boldly campaign launch party in New York City on Jan. 24. At the same event, Ashley Graham looked gorgeous in a maroon and black Christian Siriano dress. Ashley’s style seems to get better every single day!

There have been a bunch of parties leading up to the Grammys, which are Jan. 28 in New York. Hailey Baldwin wore a sexy black dress and knee high boots at a Spotify party in New York on Jan. 25. Lea Michele looked romantic in velvet Elie Saab pants and a black top at the Delta Air Lines pre-Grammy party in New York on Jan. 25. On that same night, Rita Ora looked sexy in a black Tom Ford dress at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party. We can’t WAIT to see the fashions at the actual Grammy Awards!

There have been so many amazing fashion events in New York, but also around the world. Karlie Kloss looked angelic in a white Carolina Herrera dress at the Carolina Herrera Good Girl fragrance launch party in London. The fragrance bottle looks like a high heel — it’s amazing! Natalia Dyer looked gorgeous in a sequin Prada gown at the National Television Awards in London this week as well. Shameless star Emmy Rossum looked chic in an olive green Oscar De La Renta suit while at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22.

See all the best fashions of the week in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, was Ashley Graham your best dressed this week?