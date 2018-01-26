Wendy Williams & Ashleigh Banfield Team Up To Attack Aziz Ansari’s Accuser & ‘Babe’ Writer

Ashleigh Banfield took her attack on ‘Babe Net’ writer, Katie Way’s story on Aziz Ansari’s date with an NYC photographer, to a new stage — ‘The Wendy Williams Show’.

Wendy Williams, 53, was furious when HLN anchor Ashleigh Banfield, 50, was slagged by Babe Net writer, Katie Way for having highlights and wearing burgundy lipstick. Way chose to try to shame Banfield’s appearance after the anchor accused the writer and Aziz Ansari‘s date of trying to destroy the comedian’s career by accusing him of sexual assault. Banfield insisted that the Brooklyn photographer source was the victim of a bad date, not sexual assault. Now, she and Wendy joined forces on January 26 to dispute Babe Net‘s characterization of the date, which included lots of consensual sexual activity as “sexual assault.”

“First and foremost, the account that I read did not appear to be sexual misconduct, sexual assault, or sexual harassment by her description,” Banfield said of the unidentified woman’s claims in Way’s report, which provoked her to speak out against it. Wendy pointed out that the unidentified woman and Ansari engaged in sexual relations [on the same night they met] after she went back to his residence, to which Banfield pointed out happened, “within 5 minutes.” Banfield chimed in to clear the following — “If the source [Babe Net and writer, Katie May] is to be trusted, let’s be really clear here. The source is an internet magazine, that had not been heard of, run by everybody under the age of 26,” she said. “The writer’s prior piece the month before had been, something like, ‘What Your Drunk Food Choices Tell You About The Kind Of Hoe You Are.’ So, that’s your source; Let’s just start from there. This is the source of all of these accusations.”

Wendy then noted that the Babe Net writer [Katie Way] later attacked Banfield’s age in a letter, which read in part, “… no one under the age of 45 has ever heard of [her].” Banfield used Way’s verbal attacks to fuel her argument even more. — “Doesn’t that prove my point?” Banfield asked? “If this is the source of the flinging, flaming arrows, they land with mass destruction and this was my issue and this is why I made the choice to get on the air and clear all of that up.”

Banfield continued: “I don’t know, maybe she didn’t know who I was, but you know what, some of these folks on the internet, I think this one in particular might have been 6 [years-old] when I was covering 9/11. And, I’ll be honest with you, I remember when I was 22 and I made choices I wasn’t proud of either. But, I didn’t destroy anyone’s career.” Learn more about Banfield’s coverage of the Aziz Ansari story.

In the end, Banfield surprisingly admitted that she didn’t receive much backlash after she spoke out against Way and her report, despite being ready for it. “It [the response] was almost universally supportive, which is astounding in today’s internet,” she said. “And, that’s not to say there weren’t detractors. And, that’s not to say that those detractors voices aren’t important, because I believe there is a bigger conversation here too. That conversation is this — The landscape of sexual encounters has changed since we were getting busy. And, the fact is, if you’re going to swipe right and get into bed 10 minutes later, and if you’re going to live in that hookup culture, then things move fast; You better know the rules of engagement, but don’t complain about it,” Banfield said.

