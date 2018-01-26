Aly Raisman Slams USA Gymnastics: You Chose Monster Larry Nassar Over Little Girls

Aly Raisman isn’t done fighting for victims of abuse. She called out USA Gymnastics, MSU, and the United States Olympic Committee on ‘The View’ for choosing Larry Nassar’s side over his victims’.

Former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar, 54, has been sentenced to 175 years in prison after 150+ victims came forward with their stories about being sexually assaulted by him, but Aly Raisman, 23, isn’t done fighting. On the Jan. 26 episode of The View she slammed the organizations that allowed for the abuse to continue. “Obviously him being put away for the rest of his life is where he should be,” she said. “But my work and the army of survivors, we’re not done yet. We still have to hold these organizations accountable. United States Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics, Michigan State University — they enabled this monster. They took his side over us for so long.”

Aly’s parents were devastated when they found out about the sexual abuse their daughter endured under the “care” of the Olympic doctor, and immediately sought justice. “From the moment that we realized that Larry was a monster, we continually followed up with USA Gymnastics to make sure they reported it to the authorities — and they told us that they had,” Aly recalled. “But I regret trusting them. They said, ‘we’re handling this,’ and they made me feel like if I kept reaching out, I was going to interfere with the investigation.”

The Olympic gold medalist called for an independent investigation to look into this horrific case, “because USA Gymnastics, United States Olympic Committee, Michigan State University, they enabled this and they didn’t handle it right — and we need to get to the bottom of it,” she said. “We’re minors too. We should have never ever been alone with him. He would actually come to my hotel room; work on me on my bed. And so USA Gymnastics knew about this because they were too cheap to have a different facility where we would go to get therapy.” As Aly so excellently pointed out, time is up for all abusers , but also for the organizations that enable the abuse. Watch the powerful interview in full below.

FULL INTERVIEW: Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman speaks out

to the co-hosts of @TheView on Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing, if she thinks he had remorse and what organizations should be held accountable. https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/MiTXCL951Y — The View (@TheView) January 26, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of everything Aly had to say on The View about Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics?