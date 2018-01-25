‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff: The Name, Cast & More Key Things You Need To Know

FINALLY! The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spinoff has a name! Here’s everything we know so far about the exciting new show.

1. We have a name! ABC announced on Jan. 25 that the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff will be titled Station 19. The show, from TGIT queen Shonda Rhimes, follows a group of firefighters in Seattle. The new series, consisting of 10 episodes, will premiere Thursday, March 22, at 9 p.m. ET. The show will kick off with a special 2-hour premiere.

2. The series has an incredible cast. The highly-anticipated Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Grey’s Anatomy star Jason George as Ben Warren, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera. Jason is currently a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy, but will now be a series regular on Station 19. He’ll be playing the same character, Ben Warren.

3. The show is changing up TGIT. Following Station 19’s premiere on March 22, Scandal will move to the 10 p.m. time slot to finish out its final season. How To Get Away With Murder will wrap its fourth season on March 15.

4. There will be crossovers with Grey’s Anatomy. The pilot will feature notable Grey’s Anatomy cameos, including Ellen Pompeo. “We exist in the same universe. The show is Grey’s Anatomy adjacent,” executive producer Stacy McKee told reporters during the Television Critics Association press tour. “The world takes place in Seattle the same place that Grey’s does, so there’s a lot of potential for cross-pollination. We hope that comes to fruition.”

5. The first trailer is coming soon! The world premiere of the Station 19 trailer will air Feb. 1 during Grey’s Anatomy.

