Travis Scott Is ‘Pissed’ At Wendy Williams Over Kylie Diss: I Won’t Be A ‘Deadbeat’ Dad

Wendy Williams, 53, had a message for Kylie Jenner, 20, on Jan. 25 — prepare to be a single mother because when your alleged child arrives, the father Travis Scott, 25, is “not sticking around.” Now, our insiders have the rapper’s response to the hurtful comment. “Travis is so pissed at Wendy, he’s taking this very personally,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s making horrible assumptions about him when she knows nothing, she’s never even met him. Travis has no intention of abandoning his child or responsibilities as a dad. He’s excited about becoming a dad.”

The insider added that for Travis, nothing is more than helping take care of your family. “If Wendy really knew him she’d know that family is everything to him, he’s so close to his parents and his brother and sister. His whole family is hyped for this baby. He’s not some deadbeat that doesn’t know the meaning of family. Wendy‘s comments aren’t just offensive to him, they’ve upset his whole family, especially his mom.” Head here to take a look back at Travis and Kylie’s relationship.

Wendy isn’t the only one who’s on Travis’ case. As we previously reported, Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner, 62, has reportedly laid down the law with the rapper concerning his absence in recent months. “Kris is unclear about Kylie’s future with Travis but for now, Kris is extremely disappointed in how Travis is handling the pregnancy,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kris has made it clear to Travis that Kylie deserves more out of him. Kris also let Travis know that she is the boss in the family, she is watching him closely and that he better not hurt her youngest daughter. Kris finished warning Travis by telling him that despite the status of his relationship with Kylie, he best step up and be a more present father when the baby arrives.” Here’s hoping Travis proves he’s the guy he says he is soon.

