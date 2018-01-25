Toni Braxton Sets The Record Straight After ‘Big Mouth’ Tamar Claims She Married Birdman

Are Toni Braxton and Birdman married? She set the record straight on ‘Good Morning America’ while calling out her ‘big mouth’ sister Tamar! So, what’s the truth?!

Tamar Braxton, 40, might be convinced that her sister Toni Braxton, 50, is married to Birdman, 48, (real name Bryan Williams), but the rumors aren’t true! Toni shut down marriage speculations while appearing on Good Morning America on Jan. 25. “We love this new music with your collaboration with Birdman,” host Robin Roberts, 57, commented. “Oh, she said my collaboration with Birdman. My wave, I gotta do my wave though,” Toni replied as she waved to the audience, flaunting a giant ring on that finger. “Well, you know I am not married unlike my big mouth sister Tamar has been saying everywhere! I’m definitely not married yet.” There you have it! But she’s still got something romantic going on with the rapper. “Oh we’re working together,” the seven-time Grammy winner added as she winked a few times at the camera. A trip down the aisle hasn’t happened just yet, but their relationship status could be taken up a step in the future!

Rumors that the couple already walked down the aisle started swirling in Sept. 2017 when Tamar revealed on The Wendy Williams Show that she believed her sister ran away and got hitched with her partner. “I do. I think they eloped. I’m telling you, they is married,” she said. Then in Oct. 2017, a report from theJasmineBRAND claimed the pair secretly said “I do” two months prior. But a rep for the singer confirmed to us that the report was “not true.”

While we aren’t hearing wedding bells right now, you can listen to the happy couple profess their love for each other on their new collaborative track “Heart Away.” Hopefully you love it more than Wendy Williams, 53, did. The talk show host slammed the song for being “trap music” which apparently the singer is “too old” to be making. Whatever, we’ll still be listening while we wait to see what this mysterious pairing does next.

