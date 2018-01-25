Stormy Daniels: A Lot ‘Is Made Up About Me’ — Is She Now Denying Donald Trump Affair?

Porn star Stormy Daniels just sat down for her first interview since news broke about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump! Here’s what she said!

Well, that was awkward! Stormy Daniels, 38, the porn star who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump, 71, just sat down for an interview with Inside Edition where she remained super tight-lipped about the nature of her alleged relationship with the current POTUS…and it got uncomfortable. When asked if she’d had the affair, she blatantly refused to answer. When asked if she had been paid $130,000 to stay quiet about the alleged relationship she again refused to say a word, though a smile crossed her face. “I’m surprised at the size of this story,” she offered. “I’m also surprised at the amount of stuff that is completely made up about me.” Could that be interpreted as a denial of the alleged affair? She went on to say, “Like that I’ve met or dated this person or that person and I’ve never even heard of that person.” That’s awfully slippery, Stormy!

However, she did reveal that since her face has been splashed on just about every publication in the country, she has received death threats and gotten security. She also said this concerning misconceptions about her: “The biggest misconception about me…is that I’m stupid. Or that I’m greedy. Or that I’m an opportunist. Or that I’m a fame…I can’t say that word, but you know what I mean.” Head here for more photos of Stormy.

She also talked about the hysterical impression of her on Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” by Cecily Strong. And the verdict’s in: she loved it, even if it was “terrifying to be featured.” “Because I love SNL,” she explained. “And I have a little crush on him — on Colin — so if he said something mean I’d feel bad. Did I giggle? Yes.”

