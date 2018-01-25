KFC Makes Reba McEntire The First Female Colonel Sanders — Watch Show-Stopping Ad

OMG! KFC has a new colonel and it’s Reba McEntire! This epic new ad is the gift you didn’t know you needed. Watch it here!

2018 is certainly the year for women! Reba McEntire, 62, further proved that by becoming the first female Colonel Sanders for KFC. Although this milestone has to do with fast food, it’s still pretty eventful! KFC announced the partnership by tweeting the new ad on Jan. 25. The post, captioned, “Nothing to see here, folks. Nope, nothin’ at all. Just the same old Colonel with a new flavor of fried chicken,” features The Grammy-winning singer crooning over smoky BBQ chicken in a Western styled saloon. Reba is dressed in the iconic white suit, black string tie, glasses, white wig, and goatee. We can’t get enough!

Although it’s clear that the new colonel is Reba — due to her signature country vocals — she makes a point of saying, “I’m Colonel Sanders, the same as always. Absolutely nothing’s changed. Oh, please ignore any likeness to famous country singers. I’m definitely not a woman.” Throughout the ad, people can be seen dancing and enjoying KFC. And a lot of fans commented under the post sharing their excitement. “Okay, that was the best commercial I’ve seen in a long time,” one user tweeted.

KFC believed Reba represented everything they stood for, according to USA Today. “We picked Reba McEntire because she is the perfect fit for KFC and Smoky Mountain BBQ. She embodies the qualities of the colonel with her showmanship and entrepreneurial spirt. We love to find people who are really iconic,” KFC’s Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky said. The commercial will officially air on Jan. 28.

Nothing to see here, folks. Nope, nothin’ at all. Just the same old Colonel with a new flavor of fried chicken. pic.twitter.com/ju2omd07OC — KFC (@kfc) January 26, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you think Reba McEntire is a good Colonel Sanders? Let us know your thoughts below!