Rashad Jennings Reveals Plans To Take Over Hollywood After NFL Retirement & It’s Epic

Although Rashad Jennings, 32, announced his retirement from the NFL on December 8, 2017, he’s got bigger plans. The former wide receiver — who retired as a New York Giant — told HollywoodLife.com that his legacy will stretch far beyond football, despite being grateful for those eight life-changing years in the league. “I’ve always said if I’m only remembered as the NFL running back, then in my book, I’m a failure,” he said when we caught up with him in New York City in wake of his Pepsi Co. Game Day Grub Match debut.

“People say ‘all great things come to an end’ and I’m excited for what’s to come,” Jennings said about life after retirement. “And, I shouldn’t have even been in the NFL, I tricked people for 8 years,” he joked. “Seriously, you go to college and try to figure out what you want to do; And now, I’m getting that opportunity to finally figure out what I want to do,” he explained of his nontraditional life plan. “I’ve been able to be given a key to open up some doors that a degree wouldn’t allow for using my position.”

As for what Jennings wants to do next? — “I want to get into the film industry, and act; Get into some romantic comedies,” he said. “I also want to get into commentating… I will eventually do marriage counseling down the road,” he quipped. Jennings went on to reflect on his big Dancing With The Stars win, where he and Emily Yahr took home the Mirror Ball trophy in season 24, in May 2017. “I had never watched the show or taken dance classes a day in my life prior to watching the show, but I learned so much,” he said, explaining that his experience went far beyond just learning the Waltz or the Quick Step. “What the show did was, it took my helmet off. One thing about football is, it doesn’t matter who likes you, or who doesn’t like you. You can go to a city, home or away, 53 men show up and you do what you have to to win. And, with DWTS, it doesn’t matter what you want, it counts on if everybody agrees, likes you and follows your journey. So, there was a different dynamic there on how to win,” Jennings proclaimed. “But, it did open my eyes emotionally; I took everything full on, and the stories behind it.”

While the former Giant plans to branch out into numerous industries, he’s even exploring cooking, seriously. On January 10, PepsiCo launched its Game Day Grub Match: Athlete Face-Off, a culinary competition and digital content series where NFL pros created the ultimate game day dishes for an all-star judging panel that included celebrity chefs Anne Burrell and Josh Capon, as well as PepsiCo’s Corporate Executive Chef Stephen Kalil. And, Jennings signed up to be one of those pros to compete for the win!

Rashad competed against his fellow NFL players, Nick Mangold and Greg Jennings in three challenges to create the best game day meals. The competition was hosted by Kay Adams, host of Good Morning Football on NFL Network. As part of the campaign, there’s also a contest where consumers can win the chance to attend SB as a social media correspondent for SB Nation.

“I’ve always wanted to learn to cook better, and what better way to learn how to cook than to do it under pressure alongside my teammate across the league,” Jennings said. “With this, I wanted to be able to go head to head with the guys and they’re some good chefs. So I wanted to compete, have fun and this company knows how to give back too. But, I learned some things I didn’t know especially getting some pointers from the judges. I took some notes along with me, moving forward so when I do get a wife she will appreciate it.”

Jennings also pointed out that PepsiCo isn’t just about soda products. The company actually has many more products, some of which include, Quaker Rolled Oats and queso dip. “When you think about Pepsi, you don’t realize all of the products they have on the shelves,” Jennings added.

