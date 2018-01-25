Oprah Winfrey Shoots Down Hopes Of A 2020 Presidential Run: ‘It’s Not Something That Interests Me’

Put away your Oprah 2020 signs, folks. Oprah’s denying that she wants to run for president, even if fans are begging her to save the nation. She’s just not about it!

Please don’t listen to Gayle King and Stedman Graham. Oprah Winfrey speaks for herself! Despite her loved ones and fans’ dream that she’ll run against Donald Trump for the presidency in 2020, Oprah’s not interested. Not one bit. Oprah spoke out in a new interview with InStyle magazine about the rumors that started after her iconic speech at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, saying that she loves the support and the people who are so passionate about this cause, but she’s not running for office.

“I actually saw [an Oprah 2020] mug the other day…I thought it was a cute mug. All you need is a mug and some campaign literature and a T-shirt. I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it,” she told InStyle.

“Gayle—who knows me as well as I know myself practically—has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, ‘When’s Oprah going to run?'” she continued. “So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, ‘I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you—it would be good for everyone else.’ I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”

That doesn’t mean that she’s going to stay silent, though. Oprah’s still a passionate advocate for women and girls, and is going to continue doing so — even if she’s not in office.

“Everything that’s happened has brought us to this point in time,” Oprah said. “We’ve been working our way through a lot of repressed pain, anger, shame, and disappointment. And we weren’t honoring our own voices. Now we’re here, and it took Harvey Weinstein to burst that door wide open. But Harvey wasn’t the first one. It was Bill Cosby before him, and Bill O’Reilly before him.

“It has seared into the consciousness a level of awareness that was not there before. That’s the most important thing to me. When Reese Witherspoon can tell her story at the same time as a farm worker in Iowa or a factory worked in Alabama, it says to a person, ‘Oh well, I’ve been putting up with that asshole supervisor for all these years. Maybe it’s time for me to do something too.’”

