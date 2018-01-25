Melania Trump Jets To Florida After Canceling Davos Trip With Donald Amid Affair Report

Heading south! Melania Trump ditched her husband, President Donald Trump’s trip to Switzerland, to visit West Palm Beach solo! Details!

First Lady Melania Trump, 47, just surprised fans by opting out of President Donald Trump‘s, 71, trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. But she’s not planning to twiddle her thumbs at the White House, either! She just flew down to West Palm Beach, Florida! The timing of this is important to consider. Both the president and his wife’s departure from the capitol follows on the footsteps of allegations that he had an affair with a porn star named Stormy Daniels, 38, a little over a decade ago.

Melania’s surprise visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort comes just hours after she took a tour of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. While there, she allowed cameras to capture some moments. “Thank you @HolocaustMuseum for a powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust,” she captioned a photo of herself on her tour. Officially, Melania wasn’t able to attend the World Economic Forum due to “too many scheduling and logistical issues”, per the Daily Mail. However, it would seem easy to reschedule this tour, wouldn’t it? Something’s fishy here. Head here for loads more images of Melania and Donald.

As we previously reported, since Jan. 12 one shocking headline after another has surfaced concerning Trump’s alleged affair with Ms. Daniels from 2006 to 2007. This was just 1 year after he married Melania. She also gave birth to their son Barron Trump during this time. The scandalous reports include the now-president asking to be spanked by the porn star with a copy of Forbes magazine with his mug on the cover! They also include this salacious allegation: that Trump chased her around a hotel room in his tighty whities!

We should also note that Trump and Melania’s 13th wedding anniversary came and went on Jan. 23 without a peep from either of them to the press or on social media. Perhaps her trip to Florida is an attempt to press pause on the media machine in Washington? If so, we don’t blame her.

