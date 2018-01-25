Megyn Kelly’s Attack On Jane Fonda: Will She Struggle Booking Celeb Guests After On-Air Rant?

Megyn Kelly’s bizarre speech about Jane Fonda may have major consequences, according to a new report. Is anyone going to want to be on her show anymore?

It was shocking, to say the least, when Megyn Kelly unleashed a rant against Jane Fonda at the end of her January 22 show, monologuing about a disastrous interview from September. Jane has made it clear that she wasn’t happy about Megyn asking her about her plastic surgery, and the host decided it was appropriate to address the situation on air months later. Anonymous NBC insiders told Page Six that Megyn allegedly had the go-ahead to talk about Jane, but nobody thought she was going to take it that far. Her attack on the Grace and Frankie actor and activist didn’t bode well with the company, and might negatively affect Megyn Kelly Today!

“The problem is that nobody at NBC is controlling Megyn,” the source told Page Six. “They paid her more than $20 million to host the 9:00am show, and she’s been given too much power. But the fact remains: You can’t say those things, or be so aggressive, on morning TV. Plus, Megyn was already having trouble booking celebrities — so how is she ever going to book other stars if they disagree [with her] and she goes on air later and trashes them?”

It’s true. Megyn should know by now that you have to have a thick skin in her industry. Not everyone you interview is going to have the same opinions as you, and if they did, that would be boring! She’s now the host of a lighthearted morning show and not a hard news program on Fox News. The vibe needs to be majorly different to work.

She still doesn’t see the wrong in what happened during Jane’s interview. Jane was on the show with Robert Redford to discuss their new movie when Megyn switched the topic to Jane’s history with plastic surgery. Yes, Jane’s been open about the work she’s had done in the past (as Megyn pointed out during her weird monologue), but it’s all about context. Jane wasn’t there to talk about that.

Other celebrities have already voiced their disgust about the rant. Debra Messing publicly said she regretted going on the show with her Will and Grace costars before the revival’s premiere, and now she’s wondering if she’ll be next. After Jane Fonda, Debra tweeted that it was “disgusting” and “shameful.” Wendy Williams said she thought Megyn was doing it “for ratings.” And Ann Curry called it “intolerable meanness.”

“And now, a word on Jane Fonda …who appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her *months ago* on this show” #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/jmUMlGFaJr — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 22, 2018

