Kylie Jenner Reportedly Preparing For ‘Extreme Privacy’ After Baby Is Born: Her Plans Revealed

It looks like Kylie Jenner won’t be stepping back into the spotlight anytime soon! New reports claim that the ‘expecting’ mom plans to keep a private life after the baby’s born.

Earlier today, Jan. 24, a pregnant Kylie Jenner, 20, Jordyn Woods, 20, and Kris Jenner, 62, were spotted at a construction site in Hidden Hills, CA. Initially it was unclear what they were up to, but according to a new report, Kylie was there to scope out property for a new home! “Kylie is looking for a quieter life, and wants to buy land to build a compound,” a source explained to ET. The source went on to also explain that Kylie wants extreme privacy following the birth of her baby, and what better way to achieve that than to be in total isolation! Kylie wanting to keep a private life is certainly not surprising as her construction site visit was her first public appearance in months.

“Kylie wants to build a farm, garden and have a horse stable,” the source added. I guess we’re going to have to get used to the new private Kylie! Kylie has yet to reveal her pregnancy or due date, but we can expect she’ll give birth sometime in February or early March. It’s safe to say she’s in full nesting mode as she recently had a crib delivered to her home earlier this month!

We also have reason to believe that her alleged baby daddy, Travis Scott, 25, is also getting ready to be a parent. The rapper, who is originally from Texas, was spotted out in LA on Jan. 23. Although Kylie was not pictured with him this morning, we can assume his time on the west coast will be spent preparing for the baby!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie Jenner should maintain a private life after her baby is born? Let us know your thoughts below!