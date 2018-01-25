Kourtney Kardashian Trying To Upstage Kim’s Topless Photo With New Bare Booty Pic?

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are in a sexy game of one-upping each other with racy IG pics. We’ve got Kourt’s bare booty photo right on the heels of Kim’s topless shot.

We get it Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, you’ve both got hot bodies! The sisters are in an epic game of one upping each other on Instagram by sharing their sexiest photos wearing as little as possible. After Kim, 37, posted a topless selfie to her IG account on Jan. 25 wearing tiny sequined undies while barely covering up her nipples with her arms, just a few hours later Kourt, 38, clapped back with a sizzling shot of her own. She’s seen from behind sitting at a private outdoor bar while on her recent getaway to Punta Mita, Mexico. In it she’s wearing a teeny string thong that shows off her toned bare backside. She’s got a huge grin on her face and captioned it “mujer feliz,” Spanish for “happy woman.”

Of course she’s a happy woman as she spent the weekend south of the border with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, at the super luxurious Imanta Resort. The couple had a cliffside suite that was surrounded by the jungle while overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Kourt and Younes spent plenty of time next to their own private pool and she’s already shown off incredible photos of getting ready to go for a dip with the breathtaking beach view behind her.

Kourt’s latest vacay snap is practically demure compared to the last one she shared on Jan. 24 while wearing the another tiny thong. She was seen laying on her side on a lounger with her bare booty looking super sized, even though it appeared the angle of her bent knee gave the reality star a little bit of extra bounce in the back. Oh man, if there’s one thing the Kardashian sisters know, its their best angles for photos. So far Kourt’s posted a pic a day since returning from her sizzling Mexican getaway so we can’t wait to see what tomorrow has in store.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think has the hotter bikini body, Kim or Kourtney?