Kim Kardashian Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’ With 3 Kids As Kanye Jets To NY: Timing ‘Couldn’t Be Worse’

Kanye West may have a newborn, but he’s already traveling! HL learned exclusively Kim Kardashian feels ‘resentment,’ but she’s doing her best with their 3 kids at home!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate on Jan. 15. And while baby Chicago West is just a few days old, that hasn’t stopped Kanye from flying to NYC! Leaving Kim at home with their three little ones, the artist is off on a business trip, but Kim can’t help but feel annoyed — and overwhelmed — by her husband’s actions. After all, North is only 4 1/2 years old and Saint is just 2. Click here to see some of the cutest pics of the Kardashian-West family.

“Kim is fighting off resentment as Kanye jets to New York, leaving her home alone with their new baby,” a source close to Kim shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Even though Kim has plenty of help at her home, when Kanye is not around she sometimes feels overwhelmed with the kids.” Having a newborn is no easy task on it’s own, but with two other children in the mix, we can only imagine how hectic things must be. “The new baby is definitely making things more challenging as a mom without daddy around,” our insider explained. “Kim does her best to be loving and supportive of Kanye’s many businesses, but the timing of this trip could not be any worse.”

While it’s true Kim has plenty of help at home, we can still understand that she wants her husband around. And what makes it worse is that Kim sometimes feels Kanye puts HIS work before HER work. “Kim feels like sometimes Kanye has a bit of a double-standard when it comes to business travel,” our source said. “She is a mogul too, but for some reason Kanye’s meetings take priority and Kim is forced to stay home and watch the kids. It is tough for her not to get bitter or resentful when he disappears on business, but she is doing her best to hold it down at home while he is away.”

Kanye stepped out in NYC on Jan. 24, and even posed with fans and signed autographs as he hit the streets. But although Kim couldn’t join him on the outing, she’s been called a “hands-on” mom by a recent Us Weekly report. “Kim gets up for everything, in the middle of the night, especially in the first week. It’s really important they bond with the baby. Kim’s a very hands-on mom,” a source told the mag. Hopefully Kanye can come home soon and spend some time with his fam!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think about Kanye leaving his wife and kids at home while Kim cares for a newborn?