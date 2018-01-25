Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors She’s Already Planning On 4th Child: It’s ‘Fake News’

After a report claimed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West already asked their gestational carrier if she’d carry their fourth baby, Kim slammed the rumor on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, welcomed their third child to the world on Jan. 15, and they are perfectly happy as a family of five, thank you very much. Us Weekly reported on Jan. 24 that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was already considering having a fourth baby with her husband, and that the couple even asked their gestational carrier if she’d carry it. But when Daily Mail tweeted out their coverage of the report, Kim retweeted it with a simple shutdown. She responded with “fake news,” effectively shutting the rumor down that she’s interested in having another kid at the moment. Oh well!

The rumor seemed pretty legit considering People also had their own sources claiming something similar. “Even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby,” an insider told the magazine. “She’s so happy with the whole process and thrilled with the surrogate.” The source also pointed out that the family still has room to grow. “Kim definitely wants more kids. She is so happy being a family of five. She wants the family to get even bigger!” Unfortunately another Kimye child isn’t in the cards, at least for now.

But even though Kim didn’t ask her surrogate to carry another baby to term, the social media maven is obviously still immensely appreciative of the woman who helped the couple have a third child. “I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own,” Kim wrote on her website and app on Jan. 18 about her decision to use a gestational carrier. “Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.” Aww! We’re so happy for this beautiful family of five!

fake news https://t.co/fDgVpXO8at — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 25, 2018

