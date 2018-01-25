Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Name: Why She’s Leaning Toward A ‘Normal’ Moniker For Her Firstborn

While Kim Kardashian is known for her unique baby names, HL learned exclusively Khloe wants to take the opposite approach with her child! Find out why here.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is NOT about those crazy celebrity baby names. Currently pregnant with her first child, the reality star and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 26, don’t have a name picked out for their little one YET, but they do think they want a more regular moniker. Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, on the other hand, have fun coming up with interesting names! We totally get where Khloe and Tristan are coming from though, and we love how down-to-earth their reasoning is. Click here to see pics of the Kardashian kids.

“Khloe is leaning towards a more normal name for her child and is looking to Tristan for suggestions as well,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It is a complete joint effort and they aren’t worrying about doing a weird celebrity child name.” Part of the reason why is she feels that’s Kim and Kanye’s department. After all, the two are known for picking unusual monikers, as they have three children: North, 4 1/2; Saint, 2; and Chicago, who was born on Jan. 15. Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan are determined to keep things simple — at least at this point.

“They don’t want it to look like they are trying to compete with Kim in unique names,” our insider explained. “Normal is the trend they are leaning towards.” Khloe and Tristan’s little one is set to arrive in March, but already the fitness fanatic is missing her pre-pregnancy bod! Taking to Instagram on Jan. 24, Khloe posted a pic of her body before she got pregnant, and in the captioned she admitted she wants that figure back! “Body, I miss you 😖 ,” she wrote.

While Khloe has been working out throughout her pregnancy, you better believe she’ll be back in the gym working harder than ever once her bundle of joy arrives. Someone who wants in on those fitness sessions? Kylie Jenner, 20, who is reportedly giving birth next month! “[Kylie] knows she’s going to need to hit the gym hard after she has the baby,” a source close to Kylie told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s decided she wants Khloe to be her personal trainer. She knows Khloe has the knowledge and experience — she’s been working out for years now and she totally transformed her body. Kylie could hire a professional trainer but she wants Khloe because she trusts her and feels comfortable with her.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Khloe reportedly wants a normal name for her baby?