Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Just Got Similar Haircuts — See Makeovers

Kendall and Kourt got haircuts on the same day, and they look remarkably similar. Which hair makeover is your fave?

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, just returned from a romantic vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, and now, she’s debuting a hair makeover! Stylist Andrew Fitzsimons wrote on Instagram on Jan. 24, “Little trim and style today on my 👼🏻 @KourtneyKardash #hairXandrew @makeupbyariel.” She looks so cute with her little lob! I love this length on her! She looks so young and fresh — guess she really relaxed on that vacation! She showed off her bare butt while in Mexico — she’s in the best shape of her life!

Kendall Jenner, 22, went shorter on Jan. 24 as well. She showed off her chin-length bob while sitting court side watching her boyfriend Blake Griffin, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, play against the Boston Celtics. She was wearing a John Galliano newspaper T-shirt, light wash jeans and Adidas sneakers. She walked into the game wearing a navy blazer. She showed off her new hair, accentuated with a couple of bobby pins. She also showed off her skin, which some fans criticized at the Golden Globes. Kendall has been open about her long-time struggle with acne, and we think it just makes her more relatable! At the Globes, her hair was about three inches longer than it is now. Now, her hair hits just under her chin, and was sweetly styled with a slight flip under, making the look more feminine.

Both ladies showed off their super shiny locks. Their winter hair looks so healthy!

HollywoodLifers, which hair makeover do you love more? Kendall or Kourtney?