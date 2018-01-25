Kandi Burruss Refusing To Record New Music With Xscape: It Will ‘Mess With Our Legacy’

After Kandi Burruss revealed that she won’t be moving forward with Xscape’s plans to release new music, she’s now explaining the cold hard truth as to why she made that decision!

Kandi Burruss, 41, shocked fans when she announced that she will not move forward with Xscape — LaTocha Scott, 44, Tamika Scott, 41, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42 — in 2018 after their reunion tour. While she’s already shed light on the reason behind her decision, saying she had her own gigs lined up, she hasn’t been completely candid about breaking away from the group… until now. in a new interview, Kandi revealed she needs to be in control when it comes to decision making about her career, when chatting with Madame Noire on January 22. She also explained that decision making in Xscape was always, “majority rules,” which ended up being a “three against one” situation, with the other women agreeing on things and her being the one who had creative differences. Read her explanation in part, below, and watch her interview above.

“As soon as the girls and I started talking initially I had told them I didn’t really want to do new music and the main reason is because I feel like I don’t want to mess with our legacy. When we were a group we had three platinum albums, all of our albums were hits, we never had a flop album and things are not how they used to be back then. Records are not selling like they used to do back then. I don’t want to put out an album and it not be on that same level… now we’re just four different women with four totally different creative ideas that i don’t fee like we see eye to eye on what the music should be creatively. And, I would hate for us not to put out something that is as good. I just kind of feel like it kind of tarnishes things. My girls, all of us, I feel like everybody can really sing their asses off; I feel like performance wise, everything was amazing. But, when people come to the show they come to see the hits that they know us for and they love us for. That’s why I don’t feel like there’s a need to gamble on something may not be… It’s different when you’re younger, but now I’ve been doing my own thing, making my own decision for myself for so many years. so it’s like , i hate to say this but i can be a control freak .So, to not have control over what I’m doing, and have to just do it because someone told me to do, and I don’t agree with it, then that’s the problem, like, ‘I love y’all, but I’m just not at that point in my life anymore.”

“Now, in the group, our group is, majority rules; Everything is a vote. Typically, they all see eye to eye, and I’m like, ‘Ok, that’s three against one. So, creatively, I just like being in control.”

Kandi announced her amicable separation from the group when all four women appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in November 2017.

As for the future of Xscape? — “There are plans to do music, we’ve already started recording,” LaTocha confidently confirmed, despite the cringeworthy interview with Cohen. “So, everything’s good?” Andy finally asked with an unsure grin. Kandi took the reigns on that question, but we weren’t sure what she was trying to say at the time. “Everything… this is… you know, we’ve been rehashing… and when certain subjects come up we butt heads,” she attempted to explain. Now we know that Kandi will be pursuing her own career adventures.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Kandi’s decision to not move forward with Xscape?