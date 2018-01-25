Kailyn Lowry Fires Off At Enemy Briana DeJesus: ‘She Called Me A Dumb Bitch’

Kailyn Lowry is fuming about all of terrible ways Briana DeJesus has dissed her. We’ve got her fiery words about her ‘Teen Mom 2’ co-star during a new podcast.

There’s some serious dirt dishing going on during the latest Coffee Convos with Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley podcast. Their special guest on Jan. 25 was none other than Kailyn’s ex-husband and baby daddy Javi Marroquin, 25. He discussed his split from fellow Teen Mom 2 star and Kail’s enemy Briana DeJesus, 23. “As of right now it is. I don’t know what the future holds but we have a lot to discuss and think about before we make other decisions,” he said noting how weird it was that his ex-wife was asking him about it. Kail then came hard at Javi over the awful things Briana has said about her.

After Javi claimed that he wanted the ladies to get along, saying “I always wanted and hoped that we could be in the same room together,” and added “Briana isn’t what she portrays on TV. She’s way different. I’m not going to preach about how good of a person she is,” Kail LIT into him! “Telling the mother of your child to suck her d*ck and that I’m a dumb b*tch doesn’t portray her as a good person.”

Javi tried to calm things down, telling her “We don’t have to go there. Regardless prior to her and I getting together I wish you guys could’ve had a conversation. I don’t know what my future holds with Briana right now, but if we do get together we can all get along.” Kail responded HELL to the NO that she and Briana will ever mend fences.”We will never get along. You allowed her to disrespect me to my face, also on camera, also and in text messages. When I said what I had to say in a nice way you defended her and not me. And we raise a son together, and you don’t raise a son with her.”

“So basically you made it clear that she was allowed to tell me to suck my d*ck, but I wasn’t allowed to say anything about her,” Kailyn continued in a heated voice. Javi accused her of taking only a “small snippet of a conversation” but Kailyn called him out that she never had anything negative to say about Briana until Javi allowed her to bash her. “You think that girl is going to apologize to me? Pigs will fly when that girl apologizes to me.” Briana must have been listening in to the podcast because she tweeted out ‘Don’t f***king talk about me when I don’t talk about you,” which she later deleted.

