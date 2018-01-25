Justin Timberlake Gives Off Woodsman Vibes In ‘Say Something’ Video With Chris Stapleton

Justin Timberlake has recruited country superstar Chris Stapleton for his epic new song ‘Say Something,’ and it’s one of the most soulful JT tracks yet. Watch!

Justin Timberlake, 36, and Chris Stapleton, 39, have teamed up numerous times over the years — remember that iconic performance of “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Drink You Away” at the 2015 CMAs? — but their new collaboration “Say Something” is their first officially recorded track together. Watch the beautiful new visual above!

JT and Chris take us through a gorgeous venue in the La Blogothèque-directed video, which features something resembling an organic, live performance. The track itself is triumphant-sounding, with a Gospel music-flair to it thanks to the huge chorus. So good!

Fans knew that “Say Something” was going to appear on Justin’s upcoming album Man of the Woods, but on Jan. 24, he gave us a heads-up that the song would be dropping ahead of the record. JT shared a short clip of him and Chris walking through a hallway together, and that was enough to send fans into a frenzy! See pics from JT’s “Filthy” music video here.

Chris and Justin have been pals for years, so it was only a matter of time before they officially collaborated. “We met through mutual friends,” Chris explained to Billboard in an interview. “When his wife was pregnant, we talked about some things about being a dad. We talk about dad stuff and regular life stuff — and we talk about music a lot, too. And we always check in on each other. Even if we don’t talk for six months or something, we [say] ‘Hey man, how you doing? All right, you good? Cool.'” Love it!

Man of the Woods drops Feb. 2.

