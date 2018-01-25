Gregg Sulkin, 25, & Sistine Stallone, 19, Hold Hands On Romantic Lunch Date

Young Hollywood is heating up! Gregg Sulkin and Sistine Stallone were spotted holding hands, while out on a lunch date in CA, Jan. 24! The pair were all smiles on their sweet stroll! Are they officially a couple?

Are Gregg Sulkin, 25, and Sistine Stallone, 19, Hollywood’s hottest new couple? The actor and the model were photographed [as seen below] holding hands, while out to lunch in Beverly Hills on January 24. The rumored new couple were all smiles on their stroll through the star-studded city. Gregg and Sistine, the daughter of Sylvester Stallone, 71, dressed in casual attire for their day date. — Sistine stunned in a plunging floral mini dress with white Nikes, cool black shades, and a jean jacket. Gregg look stylish in a red Tommy Hilfiger bomber jacket, a white tee and black jeans. He accessorized with white sneakers and circular, tinted shades. So, are the young stars dating? — Let’s break it down!

Both Gregg and Sistine are single — that is, unless they’re dating. Gregg’s most recent relationship was with actress Bella Thorne, 19. He dated Bella — who he reportedly shared a home with — for a year before they called it quits in mid-August, 2016. At the time of their split, both stars blamed their breakup on busy schedules. “Things just didn’t end up working the way we had hoped,” Bella later tweeted. “But I’ll always love the bub.” Just one week after their split, Bella confirmed to a fan that she is bi-sexual, after photos of her kissing Bella Pendergast went public. Despite the rollercoaster of events between Gregg and Bella, the two have always remained good friends and supportive of one another.

On the other hand, Sistine has remained single and focused on her modeling career. She’s rocked the runway for high profile designers, such as Dolce & Gabbana. Sistine — who is signed to IMG Models — landed an international fashion campaign for The Daily Edited in April 2017, alongside her sisters, Sophia, 21, and Scarlett Stallone, 15. The Stallone sisters were also named Miss Golden Globes for the 2017 awards show.

HollywoodLifers, do you ship Greg and Sistine as a couple?