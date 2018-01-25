Grammy Awards 2018 Seating Chart: See Where Beyonce, JAY-Z & More Will Be Watching The Show

We’re taking you inside the Grammy Awards before the show kicks off on January 28! Check out the official seating cards! And, you’ll never guess who may not attend…

The Grammys are coming to New York City! Music’s biggest awards show will head to the east coast for the first time in 15 years on January 28, and HollywoodLife.com has you EXCLUSIVE first look inside Madison Square Garden. Power couple, Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, will of course be sitting front and center on Sunday night, with Sting, and Alicia Keys, slated to sit right behind them. Then we have Lady Gaga, who is seated next to Sir Elton John, with Tony Bennett and Miley Cyrus seated in the row behind them. Check out these stars and more in our attached gallery of the 2018 Grammys seating chart! — It’s important to know that HollywoodLife.com did not see a seating card for Taylor Swift, or The Chainsmokers‘ Alex Pall amidst his relationship scandal where his now-ex-girlfriend, Tori Woodward for outing him for cheating on social media.

James Corden will return as host of the Grammys for the second year in a row after replacing longtime host, LL Cool J. The three-hour long show will feature countless performances from artists including: Lady Gaga, Pink, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars with Cardi B, JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, Rihanna with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller, Kesha, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, U2, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Sting, Sam Smith and SZA. Best New Artist nominees Alessia Cara and Khalid will team up with rapper Logic to perform “1-800-273-8255,” joined by a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors selected by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. and 2018 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Emmylou Harris. Country singers Brothers Osborne, Eric Church and Maren Morris will pay tribute to victims of gun violence or terrorism during live music events. Gary Clark Jr. and Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste will perform a tribute to rock ‘n roll legends Chuck Berry and Fats Domino.

In honor of the show’s return to New York Patti LuPone will return to perform “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” from her iconic performance in Evita, and Dear Evan Hansen nominee Ben Platt will perform a classic from West Side Story in a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.

Elton John — who just announced his retirement from touring after the completion of a three-year farewell tour — will receive the Recording Academy President’s Merit Award for lifetime achievement. He is also set to perform with Miley Cyrus.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS from 7:30 to 11 PM ET. If viewers don’t have access to cable, the show will also be live-streamed on CBS’ website via the network’s All-Access subscription service. Be sure to head back to HollywoodLife.com for the best Grammys coverage!

