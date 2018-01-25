Dylan O’Brien Looks Back At His ‘Maze Runner’ Journey: We Are ‘All A Family’ Now

HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ star Dylan O’Brien about working on all three movies, the lifelong friendships he’s made, and more.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure, based on James Dashner’s novel, hits theaters on Jan. 26. This is the final movie in the thrilling Maze Runner trilogy. Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Dexter Darden, Kaya Scodelario, and Ki Hong Lee are back for one final ride as their beloved characters. HollywoodLife.com got the chance to talk to Dylan, who plays Thomas, EXCLUSIVELY at the movie’s fan screening on Jan. 18 about what he’s feeling now that this journey is coming to a close.

“I mean these guys, the total cast, the whole crew, and the whole family. We were actually just all talking about it on the carpet right now. It is really rare to have this in the industry,” Dylan told HollywoodLife.com. “Something you enjoy so much, really genuine, good people all around that gel so well. It is that kind of magical thing, that intangible sort of thing in a movie that really ended up helping us so much, and I think is such a big part of why it worked and why it succeeded. I am nothing but proud and happy, and I am just going to miss it.”

Maze Runner: The Death Cure follows Thomas and his fellow Gladers on a quest to save their friend, Minho. This group of young, brave teens met in The Glade in the first Maze Runner movie, and the experience bonded them all forever. Dylan revealed that the cast is just as much a family off camera as they are on camera. “I think everyone would come here and walk by you and say that we are all a family. We genuinely get along and love hanging out. It is just amazing.” Even though the Maze Runner journey may be over, this cast and crew will be friends forever.

