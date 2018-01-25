Donald Trump Manspreads In Front Of Prime Minister Theresa May & Twitter Freaks Out

Good grief. Donald Trump decided to manspread in front of British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Davos Forum and Twitter is not having his disrespectful move!

We know relations between President Donald Trump, 71, and British Prime Minister Theresa May, 61, have become rather frosty, but he took it one step further in a sexist direction to show power over her. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 25, the Trumpster made sure his knees were spread as wide as possible during their photo op sit-down and discussion. At least he crossed his ankles as to not make it horrifically uncomfortable for everyone involved, but manspreading in general is meant to show dominance and has no place on the world stage in front of a female leader.

While this isn’t nearly as bad as the epic manspreading competition he tried to get into with President Barack Obama, 56, before he left office, it’s still really crude to do it in front of a woman, especially an important world leader and one of our closest allies. Trump already pissed off May back on Nov. 29 when he retweeted a series of anti-Muslim videos posted by the leader of Britain First, an extreme white nationalist party. She made a rare public rebuke telling him that it was “wrong” to share the videos from a “hateful” group. Instead of letting things be, Trump had to retaliate. He tweeted back at May, “Don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

This is the first time these two have met face to face since that ugly exchange, and Trump has since cancelled his scheduled Feb. 2018 trip to London to help open the new U.S. Embassy. It was obvious to everyone in the room and in photos that the two looked incredibly uncomfortable together. His epic manspreading just made it even worse.

