David Copperfield, 61: Magician ‘Drugged & Sexually Assaulted Me’ When I Was 17, Claims Ex-Model

Former model Brittney Lewis came forward with brutal allegations of sexual assault against legendary magician David Copperfield. We have the details here.

Brittney Lewis claims that David Copperfield, then 32, allegedly assaulted her in September 1988, when she was a 17-year-old contestant in the “Look of the Year” modeling contest in Atami, Japan, that he was hosting; the alleged assault happened shortly after the pageant ended. Lewis, now 47, opened up to The Wrap about her alleged assault, which she says she reported to the FBI in 2007. Copperfield, now 61, has issued a statement denying the allegations, posting it on both Twitter and Instagram. You can see the full post embedded below.

“I’ve lived with years of news reports about me being accused of fabricated, heinous acts, with few telling the story of the accuser getting arrested, and my innocence,” Copperfield wrote. “Knowing that false accusers can negatively impact the believability of others and are a true disservice to those who have been victims of sexual misconduct, I didn’t draw attention to it. So while I weather another storm, I want the movement to continue to flourish. Always listen, and consider everything carefully, but please for everyone’s sake don’t rush to judgement.”

Copperfield referring to other sexual assault allegations that surfaced in 2007, when another pageant winner, Lacey Carroll, accused him of inviting her to his Bahamas home, then allegedly sexually assaulted her. The FBI investigated the case, but dropped it in 2010 when Carroll was arrested for allegedly, falsely accusing another person of sexual assault.

Lewis claims that shortly after the contest, when she had returned home to Utah with her grandmother, Patricia Burton, Copperfield invited her to one of his shows in California. Since Lewis was a minor, Copperfield asked Burton, her guardian, for permission. The Wrap spoke to Burton, as well, who said she was “apprehensive at first” about letting her granddaughter go on the trip.“[Copperfield] said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll take care of her,” Burton said. “I believed him. He was very charming.”

Copperfield reportedly promised to Burton that Lewis would have a chaperone at all times, and that she would be staying in a separate hotel room — not his. Lewis went on the trip to Southern California (she believes it was San Diego, but cannot remember), and told The Wrap that it “started splendidly. Copperfield, according to Lewis, took her shopping and treated her like a celebrity. But she said she made it clear to him that nothing romantic would be going on when he allegedly tried to hold his hand, telling him they were “just friends.” “She said it was so exciting and they treated her so nice,” Burton said. “He pushed everyone out of the way when he escorted her.”

After the magic show, Lewis claims that Copperfield invited her to a bar and allegedly poured something into her drink. “I asked, ‘What are you doing?’ and he said, ‘Oh, I’m just sharing,’” Lewis said. She claims she took a few sips of the drink and allegedly blacked out. She said she remembers parts of the night, including allegedly being carried out to a cab, and allegedly being assaulted by the magician in her hotel room, which was connected to his by a door.

She said she remembers Copperfield allegedly wearing a “black robe with shoulder pads,” allegedly getting on top of her and kissing her. “I remember my clothes being taken off,” she told The Wrap. “He was kissing my face and then I remember him starting to go down on my body with his face, and then, as soon as he started going down, I just completely blacked out.”

The next morning she claimed that she allegedly woke up feeling “sick and nauseated.” Copperfield allegedly came in through the connecting door. “He wanted to me know that nothing happened because I was underage,” she said. “He said: ‘I didn’t enter you.’ “There was no fluid but he could have had a condom.” Lewis reportedly wasn’t supposed to go home for two more days, but Copperfield allegedly suggested it was “best” if she went home that day instead.

Burton said she knew “something was wrong” when Lewis called her to say she was coming home early. She claims that before she left, Copperfield allegedly made her write a letter saying she was okay. “My therapist later told me that he made me write a contract to keep me quiet,” she said. She also claims that several months later, one of Copperfield’s assistants called to ask her if she wanted tickets to Copperfield’s upcoming show in Utah. She said she told the assistant that she never wanted to see Copperfield again.

Lewis said she reportedly the alleged assault to the FBI in 2007 after seeing Carroll’s accusations against Copperfield publicized. She said an agent reportedly took her statement for more than an hour. Lewis said she has no plans to pursue and criminal or civil suit against Copperfield, but she wouldn’t be able to anyway; the statute of limitations is up.

