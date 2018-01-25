BTS Dominates The Seoul Music Awards With Explosive Performance Of ‘MIC Drop’ & ‘DNA’

We’re just 25 days into 2018, but it’s clear that this is going to be BTS’ year. The guys absolutely swept the 27th Seoul Music Awards, winning 2 major prizes and treating fans to an epic performance!

K-pop group BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) commanded the Seoul Music Awards stage on Jan. 25, putting on an amazing performance of their hits “MIC Drop” and “DNA” after taking home the prestigious Bonsang and Daesang awards. Congrats, all! You can watch their full performance above, and scroll for a translation of their Daesang acceptance speech.

The BTS A.R.M.Y. is beside itself at the guys’ appearance, thanks to some heartfelt acceptance speeches and that super high-energy performance. Then again, does BTS ever give less than 150% in anything they do? Nope! “Congratulations!!! I am so happy!! I didn’t expect less from The Legends,” one fan tweeted. “THAT WAS FIIIIIIIRE 🔥🔥😍😍 SO PROUD OF OUR KINGS,” another wrote/shouted. We feel you!

MONSTA X, NU’EST W, BLACKPINK, PRISTIN, Chungha Ailee, iamnot, BTOB, Suran, SEVENTEEN, NCT 127, Bolbbalgan4, Mamamoo, GOT7, Red Velvet, Wanna One and Super Junior also performed at the big event, but let’s be real: this evening was essentially the BTS Music Awards. See more pics of BTS here.

Next, the guys are expected to appear at the Gaon Chart Music Awards on Feb. 14 in Seoul. Best Valentine’s Day present ever!

