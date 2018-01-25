Laura Dern: A Fan Thinks The ‘Big Little Lies’ Star Looks Just Like His Dog & She Agrees

Fans are coining the term ‘Bark Little Lies’ after a fan said a dog looks like ‘Big Little Lies’ Star Laura Dern. The resemblance is uncanny! See the pic here.

Watch out Laura Dern, you might be getting replaced! Big Little Lies fans are freaking out after a photo of a dog which resembles Laura was posted to Twitter on Jan. 23. The dog, a Maltipoo named Kimchee, can be seen wearing a blue vest, and a stylish blonde blowout that is strikingly similar to Laura’s, in the pic. So funny! A lot of Twitter users even suggested that the hit HBO recreate the miniseries with only canines. Even Laura herself couldn’t deny the resemblance. “Should she have played Renata [Laura’s character] in Big Little Lies,” Laura tweeted.

The pic became a trending topic on Twitter prompting fans to then find pictures of the dog versions of Reese Witherspoon, 41, Nicole Kidman, 50, and Shailene Woodley, 26, who are all stars in the series. Nevertheless, the only new cast member for Season 2 that we know for sure of is Meryl Streep, 68. As we previously reported, Meryl will be playing the role of Perry Wright’s (Alexander Skarsgard) mother, Mary Louise Wright, when the show returns for Season 2.

The second season will follow Mary as she travels to Monterey in hopes of finding answers regarding her son’s death. For those of you who don’t know, Perry was the abusive husband of Nicole Kidman’s character, Celeste Wright, and was killed by Zoe Kravitz, aka Bonnie.

