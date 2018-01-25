Chris Elliott Promises ‘Avocados From Mexico’ Will Bring Joy In Weird Super Bowl Ad

Avocados From Mexico, why you got to be so weird? A teaser for the food brand’s Super Bowl 52 commercial promises ‘more joy,’ but is there something sinister going on here?

Another year, another Super Bowl, another Avocados From Mexico commercial that is just way too…extra. This time around, a teaser for the actual spot shows beloved oddball actor Chris Elliott, 57, in a white turtleneck, almost as a self-help guru. “If your life just terrible? I know how that feels,” he says. “You deserve more. More beauty. More beauty. And more Avocados From Mexico.” Of course, by the time the teaser ends, there’s a shot of a suspicious-looking glass structure in the back behind him.

There are some Heaven’s Gate vibes going on here. Is Chris less a Tim Cook figure and more David Koresh? Will he even appear in the actual Super Bowl ad? Jon Lovitz, 60, appeared in the teaser for the 2017 advertisement (also while wearing white. Interesting.) Yet, he was nowhere to be seen in the final ad, which was about a secret society of avocado-loving cult (which is also known as Bushwick on a Sunday around brunch time.)

“The Super Bowl is a great place for us, not only from the ad standpoint, but also from a public relations and media standpoint, as well as digital and social media,” Kevin Hamilton, Senior Director of Marketing at Avocados From Mexico, said about the company’s ad for the big game, according to Ad Week. “It gives us a chance to get our word out, and that continues to be valuable for us…In the past what we’ve tried to do is deliver two things: a point of awareness about the brand, but also to deliver a characteristic or a product message, a brand message, associated with who we are.”

So, weird? Avocados From Mexico’s brand is weird? Granted, at least fans will be able to see the commercial, whereas Skittles isn’t even broadcasting their Super Bowl commercial during the Super Bowl. Avocados From Mexico’s spot will focus on avocados can be used on anything — from crackers to pizza to the $11 slice of avocado toast on for sale now at any diner in Portland. “It’s a shame that something that tastes so good would be confined to a bowl,” Kevin Hamilton said. Fans will have to wait to see what the full spot is like.

