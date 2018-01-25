Ashley Graham: See The Gorgeous Model’s 20 Sexiest Looks

Ashley Graham is constantly spreading body positivity through her words, her actions, and her unwavering confidence. The supermodel can rock an outfit like no other — see her hottest ensembles here!

Ashley Graham, 30, knows the key to slaying a great look. “I’m trying to convey that confidence and feeling sexy is about being comfortable with who you are,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in its July 2017 issue. The body-positive model has been showcasing that confidence every time she’s stepped out rocking a hot look, aka every day. On Jan. 24, the supermodel showed up at Revlon‘s #LiveBoldly event in New York City in a purple and black leather dress. She styled the Christian Siriano latex look with minimal jewelry and simple pumps. She was all smiles as she showed up with her husband Justin Ervin. See her gorgeous outfit below!

But her outfit was just one of the things we loved about the night. The A New Model author is bringing her positive message into the beauty industry. This week, Revlon took to Instagram to announce that the supermodel was one of their four new faces of their #LiveBoldly campaign. So not only has Ashley brought some much-needed diversity to the fashion industry (she was the 10th highest paid model in the world in 2017!) but she’ll be showing girls and women that beauty doesn’t have a size. “Historically, curvy girls are not given beauty contacts,” Ashley told our sister site WWD in an interview about her new collaboration. “It’s kind of groundbreaking because, in my generation of models, this hasn’t happened yet. This is one of those moments where I’m over the moon, I cried a little.” Yes! She also drove the message home when she posted on Twitter that “Lipstick has no size.” Tell ’em, Ashley!

