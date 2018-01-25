‘American Idol’ Revival Has The Same ‘Vibe’ — But Who Is The Best Judge This Time Around?

Curious to know about the ‘American Idol’ revival? HollywoodLife has the scoop after attending the taping of an upcoming Hollywood Week episode!

Yes, American Idol is coming back on Sunday, March 11 to take over your television sets once again. If you’re curious — or better yet, hesitant — about the show’s revival, don’t worry because HollywoodLife has the info you’ve been waiting for! For example, we can reveal that Hollywood Week will be back, and also that we were fortunate enough to be invited to watch the exciting episode film. Jealous? You should be! While we can’t provide any details about the contestants vying for the American Idol title or the performances, we can tell you this: the vibe is still very much the same.

As for the judges, some of you will be happy to know that there is no more Simon Cowell snark floating around. The judges, which include the legendary Lionel Richie, the one and only Katy Perry, and country hunk Luke Bryan, are much more nurturing than previous judges. However, it’s Lionel that will 100% be stealing America’s hearts once the show returns! If they could vote for favorite judge it would definitely be him, as HollywoodLife observed that he not only tells the contestants what it is they need to hear, but he really, truly wants to see them succeed.

While you’re waiting for American Idol to come back, check out the picture below of the staging during what will be the revival’s Hollywood Week. You can see that it’s relatively similar to the original set up. A big stage with incredible lighting and the show’s logo, plus a desk set up front and center with three seats for the previously mentioned judges. Pretty cool, right?

