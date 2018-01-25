Aly Raisman Empowers In Body-Positive Aerie Campaign With No Retouching

Yara Shahidi, Aly Raisman, and Rachel Platten are the role models we all desperately need in this Aerie campaign, which features real images with NO photoshop. See here!

Aerie revealed their spring campaign on January 25, and it’s exactly what we want to see! The #AerieREAL Role Model series features actress Yara Shahidi, Olympic champion gymnast Aly Raisman, singer-songwriter Rachel Platten and body champion Iskra Lawrence in a series of powerful images. Unlike some other lingerie ads, these images have no re-touching or photoshop. Yara says they are all “perfectly imperfect“….and that this campaign shows off “the authentic and real us.” Yara continues, “I love supporting causes and movements that help perpetuate this idea of people rising together.”

“We’ve all been through something that, in the end, will make you a stronger person,” Aly said in a press release. Aly is a sexual abuse survivor, and recently testified against her accuser Larry Nassar in court. He was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison. We love that this campaign shows a more vulnerable side of these amazing ladies, and no airbrushing makes it all the more relatable.

“In being more vulnerable and having the courage to share my truths even more, I’ve learned that more people feel like that gives them permission to do the same,” Rachel said about the campaign. Iskra added: “I couldn’t be more excited for the #AerieREAL Role Model community to grow because we need voices. We need diversity. I want every girl to feel like she has someone to look up to.” We couldn’t agree more! See all the photos in the campaign in the gallery!

