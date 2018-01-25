Happy Birthday, Alicia Keys: See Her Hottest Looks Ever

Happy birthday Alicia! Sensational R&B singer Alicia Keys is celebrating her 37th birthday today, Jan. 25. In celebration, let’s take a look back at her hottest looks ever!

Alicia Keys has been slaying both the singing and style game for years now! Not only is she a singer, a wife, and a mom, she’s also basically a style icon. In honor of her 37th birthday today, we’ve compiled a gallery of her hottest looks of all time! Most recently, Alicia Keys has been know for showing off her bare face without a speck of makeup, and she still looks flawless! The singer looked simply radiant on her cover of Allure Magazine’s Feb. 2017 issue, we can’t get enough of her makeup free look!

Alicia has rocked some super sexy gowns on tons of red carpet events over the years. One that stands out to us the most is her 2014 Grammys gown. The sensational R&B singer wore a long royal blue tight fitting gown, which had a very deep v-neck. The gown showed off her cleavage and her tone tummy, obsessed! Another favorite is her black dominatrix type outfit she wore to the 2015 Keep A Child Alive event. She wore a black bra with a see-through top, and a leather jacket on top. Bad ass, Alicia!

Alicia’s hair has taken a colorful turn lately. She currently has awesome long braided pink and yellow hair, and we LOVE the color combination! Alicia usually wears her braided hair up in a high side pony which definitely suits the look. She recently posed on Instagram in a sexy black in white photo. She’s seen wearing an elaborate statement necklace and what looks to be a black bra, amazing!

To see more of Alicia’s hottest looks throughout the years, take a look at our gallery above!

