Disney Star Adam Hicks 25, Arrested On Suspicion Of Multiple Armed Robberies

Former Disney Channel star, Adam Hicks — who starred in ‘Zeke & Luther’ — was arrested on January 24 on suspicion of armed robberies. Here’s what we know.

Adam Hicks, 25, was arrested on suspicion of committing multiple armed robberies, Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter. Hicks is being held on $350,000 bail and is due in court Friday, January 26, according to the site. The former Disney Channel star allegedly committed 4 or 5 armed robberies, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Hicks and his girlfriend, who has not been identified, would allegedly approach people who were out in the San Fernando Valley area, point a gun in their face and demand money, cellphones and other items, as reported by the site. Two of the victims are reportedly elderly women in their 70’s.

Police reportedly paid a visit to Hicks’ home on Wednesday afternoon [January 24], and arrested him for armed robbery. It’s unclear if Hicks’ girlfriend was arrested. Hicks allegedly has two prior arrests on his record, which both occured in Los Angeles in 2017, TMZ reported. In July 2017, he was reportedly arrested for firing a gun. Then, in September 2017, Hicks was reportedly arrested for battery. However, both cases were allegedly rejected by the D.A. for insufficient evidence.

Hicks joins a slew of other Disney alum who’ve been arrested including, Zenon‘s Kirsten Storms, 33, [DUI in September 2007], Even Stevens‘ Shia LaBouf, 31, [DUI in July 2008], Lizzie McGuire‘s Lalaine, 30, [possession of meth in 2008], That’s So Raven‘s Orlando Brown, 30, [DUI in 2008 and 2011/12], A Ring Of Endless Light‘s Mischa Barton, 32, [DUI in 2007], Life Size‘s Lindsay Lohan, 31, [multiple arrests from 2007-2012 for DUIs and violating probation] and many more.

Hicks appeared in Disney hits, Zeke & Luther, Pair of Kings, How to Eat Fried Worms and Lemonade Mouth.

This story is still developing…

