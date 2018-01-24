‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Casts Meryl Streep: But Who Is She Playing?

Bring on the Emmys! Meryl Streep just joined ‘Big Little Lies’ for the upcoming second season, and you’ll never guess who she’s going to be playing.

Meryl Streep, 68, is headed to Monterey! It has just been revealed that the Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winning actress has joined the cast of HBO’s hit mini-series, Big Little Lies, via THR. While that’s incredible news, it’s the role she’s taking on that really has us buzzing! So, who will the one and only Meryl be portraying? The mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard), aka the abusive, violent and now dead (or is he?) husband of Nicole Kidman‘s character, Celeste Wright. How exciting is that?!

Perry’s mom, Mary Louise Wright, will arrive in Monterey looking for answers, claims The Hollywood Reporter. It also claims that she is “concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren” now that their father is dead.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Meryl joining the cast of Big Little Lies? Do YOU think she’s the right fit to play Perry’s mom? Comment below, let us know!