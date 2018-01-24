Julia Michaels: 5 Things You May Not Have Known About The Grammy-Nominated Artist 

Even though Julia Michaels scored a 2018 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, she’s no rookie on the music scene. Find out more about her, here!

Watch out world, Julia Michaels is taking over the music scene! At only 24-years-old, she has written songs for Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony, and Gwen Stefani. With a Grammy Nomination for Best New Artist under her belt, and a hit single that was certified triple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, it looks like Julia may just become the next big thing! Don’t be surprised if you see her on a stage near you in the not too distant future. Want to know more about her? Here’s what we know:

