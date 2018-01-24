Judge Aquilina: 5 Things On The Celebrated Woman Who Sent Larry Nassar To Prison

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Dr. Larry Nassar to 175 years in prison for abusing countless women. Get to know her a little better.

Larry Nassar, 54, formerly a doctor for the USA Gymnastics team, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on Jan. 24, 2018 by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina following testimony from over a 150 women alleging to have been abused by him during examinations. This scandal has reinforced the #MeToo movement and made Judge Aquilina something of a hero to those who wish to see real change in the way that sexual harassment and sexual assault is managed and prosecuted. Here’s everything you need to know about this inspiring woman who presided over this disturbing case.

1) Long before she was a judge, Rosemarie got a Bachelors of Arts Degree from the University of Michigan in 1979. She followed that up with Juris Doctorate degree at Thomas M. Cooley Law School. But that was just the beginning of Rosemarie’s impressive career. She became the first-ever female JAG officer in the Michigan Army National Guard’s history. She was soon of the most sought-after lawyers in the Corps.

2) Her first legal position was as an assistant to State Senator John F. Kelly. Afterward, they formed a lobbying firm together. At the same time she started her own law firm, Aquilina Law Firm, PLC, which quickly became so successful, she became the host a radio show called Ask the Family Lawyer. Whew! Does this woman ever sleep?! Head here for more photos of Larry Nassar.

3) Rosemarie was elected to the 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County in 2008. She is also a big advocate of giving back to her community. She serves on the Board of Water and Light and the City of Lansing. Additionally, she is a mentor for the State Bar of Michigan Lawyers and Judges Assistance Program and an adjunct professor at Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

4) During Larry Nassar’s trial, Judge Aquilina allowed any and all victims to share their stories, leading to dozens of accounts of abuse at the hands of the doctor. Although unorthodox, Judge Aquilina’s words of comfort to victims following their statements became a common and welcomed fixture during proceedings. “Leave your pain here,” Judge Aquilina she told one victim, via Fast Company, “and go out and do your magnificent things.”

5) When Judge Aquilina handed down her sentence, she showed Nassar to no mercy. “I’ve just signed your death warrant,” she told him, via CNN. “I find that you don’t get it, that you’re a danger. That you remain a danger.”

