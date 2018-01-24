Dos & Donts: What To Wear On Valentine’s Day — Celeb Stylist Tips

If you’ve got a hot date for Valentine’s Day, good for you! Read these tips on how to dress for the occasion from a celeb stylist!

Kimmy Erin Kertes is an expert stylist here to help YOU this Valentine’s Day! Whether it’s a new relationship or a long-term thing like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, here’s how to impress your date! “Okay, he’s acknowledging Valentine’s Day AND taking you out for it — you scored, girlfriend! Now that we’ve crossed that bridge, what are you going to wear? Valentine’s Day is a mixed vibe of classy, sultry, and mystery. Think Fifty Shades of Grey, The Notebook, and Sleepless in Seattle combined.”

“DO: Valentine’s Day is the time to break out the classic little black dress or jumpsuit with a twist. Sheer layers are in, take it from Dolce & Gabbana. Find a dress or jumpsuit that doesn’t give too much away. Look for an open back and tasteful sheer cutouts. Spruce it up by wearing your hair off your face in a bun or pony with a few pieces hanging down around the front of your face for a romantic, whimsical vibe. Dazzling diamond hoop earrings will give you that ‘wow factor’ and confidence to last all night long.”

Kimmy continues: “Opt for real diamonds if you have them, for this special day. It’s only fitting because you’re celebrating real true love, right? Factory-made diamonds shouldn’t make the cut — and don’t fulfill that authentic vibe. To finish the ensemble, pair with a flirty colored heel and dainty diamond diamond bracelet to match. To accessorize a more low-key look, literally let your hair loose. Accessorize with a sparkly statement necklace, luxurious diamond studs, and ankle strap heels.”

“DON’T: You don’t want to bare it all — so much that you’ll need a censor bar in photos (hi, Kim Kardashian!). This night is about the mystery of love… keep it that way. A super cleavage-baring ensemble or a sheer-all-over look is for the club, not a romantic date.”

HollywoodLifers, what are you wearing on Valentine’s Day?